There is no Press for this Ticker
First National of Nebraska Inc operates in the finance industry. It is a financial holding company.

First National Nebraska Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First National Nebraska (FINN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First National Nebraska (OTCPK: FINN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First National Nebraska's (FINN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First National Nebraska.

Q

What is the target price for First National Nebraska (FINN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First National Nebraska

Q

Current Stock Price for First National Nebraska (FINN)?

A

The stock price for First National Nebraska (OTCPK: FINN) is $14000 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:41:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First National Nebraska (FINN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 17, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 28, 2015.

Q

When is First National Nebraska (OTCPK:FINN) reporting earnings?

A

First National Nebraska does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First National Nebraska (FINN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First National Nebraska.

Q

What sector and industry does First National Nebraska (FINN) operate in?

A

First National Nebraska is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.