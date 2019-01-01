QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Freedom Internet Group Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, holding and managing royalty interests derived from Internet based businesses, referred to as operators. The purchase of royalty interests by company enables entrepreneurs to raise non-dilutive capital and retain control of their businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Freedom Internet Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freedom Internet Group (FIGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freedom Internet Group (OTCPK: FIGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freedom Internet Group's (FIGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freedom Internet Group.

Q

What is the target price for Freedom Internet Group (FIGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freedom Internet Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Freedom Internet Group (FIGI)?

A

The stock price for Freedom Internet Group (OTCPK: FIGI) is $2.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freedom Internet Group (FIGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freedom Internet Group.

Q

When is Freedom Internet Group (OTCPK:FIGI) reporting earnings?

A

Freedom Internet Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freedom Internet Group (FIGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freedom Internet Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Freedom Internet Group (FIGI) operate in?

A

Freedom Internet Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.