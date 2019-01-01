QQQ
Range
14.9 - 15.74
Vol / Avg.
3.8K/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 25.34
Mkt Cap
95.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.21
P/E
-
EPS
-5.25
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
Ferrellgas Partners LP operates as a propane distributor. Its operations primarily include the distribution and sale of propane and related equipment and supplies within the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Northwest regions of the United States. The firm caters to residential, industrial, commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale and other, customers. Ferrellgas earns revenue primarily through the distribution of propane, as well as through the sale of propane related equipment and supplies.

Ferrellgas Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferrellgas Partners (OTC: FGPR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ferrellgas Partners's (FGPR) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)?

A

The stock price for Ferrellgas Partners (OTC: FGPR) is $15.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:19:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Ferrellgas Partners (OTC:FGPR) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR) operate in?

A

Ferrellgas Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.