Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.77 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
425.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
109.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Helios Fairfax Partners Corp formerly Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses. It is also engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance business.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Helios Fairfax Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Helios Fairfax Partners (FFXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helios Fairfax Partners (OTCPK: FFXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helios Fairfax Partners's (FFXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helios Fairfax Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Helios Fairfax Partners (FFXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helios Fairfax Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for Helios Fairfax Partners (FFXXF)?

A

The stock price for Helios Fairfax Partners (OTCPK: FFXXF) is $3.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:35:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helios Fairfax Partners (FFXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helios Fairfax Partners.

Q

When is Helios Fairfax Partners (OTCPK:FFXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Helios Fairfax Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helios Fairfax Partners (FFXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helios Fairfax Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Helios Fairfax Partners (FFXXF) operate in?

A

Helios Fairfax Partners is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.