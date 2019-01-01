QQQ
Range
54 - 54
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.44/2.72%
52 Wk
40.5 - 57
Mkt Cap
380.1M
Payout Ratio
26.93
Open
54
P/E
10.5
EPS
1.35
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Farmers Financial Corp and its subsidiaries operate in the banking industry. The bank categorized its services in personal, business, borrowing and investments divisions. Its products and services include deposits, retirement and health saving accounts, consumer loans, home equity, and account management and leasing.

First Farmers Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Farmers Financial (FFMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Farmers Financial (OTCQX: FFMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Farmers Financial's (FFMR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Farmers Financial.

Q

What is the target price for First Farmers Financial (FFMR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Farmers Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for First Farmers Financial (FFMR)?

A

The stock price for First Farmers Financial (OTCQX: FFMR) is $54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:05:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Farmers Financial (FFMR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is First Farmers Financial (OTCQX:FFMR) reporting earnings?

A

First Farmers Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Farmers Financial (FFMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Farmers Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does First Farmers Financial (FFMR) operate in?

A

First Farmers Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.