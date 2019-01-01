QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
97.2M
Outstanding
Freeport Resources Inc is a junior exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of assets in Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) and British Columbia (BC).

Analyst Ratings

Freeport Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freeport Resources (FEERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freeport Resources (OTCQB: FEERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freeport Resources's (FEERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freeport Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Freeport Resources (FEERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freeport Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Freeport Resources (FEERF)?

A

The stock price for Freeport Resources (OTCQB: FEERF) is $0.0781 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freeport Resources (FEERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport Resources.

Q

When is Freeport Resources (OTCQB:FEERF) reporting earnings?

A

Freeport Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freeport Resources (FEERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freeport Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Freeport Resources (FEERF) operate in?

A

Freeport Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.