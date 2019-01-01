QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
22.5K/762.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
861.1M
Outstanding
FEC Resources Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas and other mineral related opportunities either directly or indirectly through the companies in which it invests.

FEC Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FEC Res (FECOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FEC Res (OTCPK: FECOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FEC Res's (FECOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FEC Res.

Q

What is the target price for FEC Res (FECOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FEC Res

Q

Current Stock Price for FEC Res (FECOF)?

A

The stock price for FEC Res (OTCPK: FECOF) is $0.003875 last updated Today at 3:26:01 PM.

Q

Does FEC Res (FECOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FEC Res.

Q

When is FEC Res (OTCPK:FECOF) reporting earnings?

A

FEC Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FEC Res (FECOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FEC Res.

Q

What sector and industry does FEC Res (FECOF) operate in?

A

FEC Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.