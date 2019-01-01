QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Faraday Technology is a global designer of silicon and system-on-chip intellectual property. The company operates as a fabless designer, meaning that it contracts out its chip production. It is headquartered in Taiwan and generates a proportion of revenue domestically. The majority of revenue is earned from mainland China, and the company has operations in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The designs created by Faraday Technology are used in applications such as computers, telecommunications technology, personal devices, multimedia, networking, and storage.

