Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.88/0.26%
52 Wk
666 - 850
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
3.49
Open
-
P/E
13.33
EPS
12.09
Shares
9.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank & Trust Company. FCB was founded as the Bank of Smithfield in North Carolina and has expanded through both de novo branching and acquisitions. FCB currently operates in nearly half of the continental United States, but principally takes deposits in the Carolinas. The bank's operations have historically been influenced by the Holding family, which has traditionally held executive and director positions, as well as controlling a large percentage of its outstanding stock. FCB provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, including traditional lending and deposit-taking, as well as trust and wealth management. FCB's main source of revenue is net interest income.

First Citizens BancShares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Citizens BancShares (OTCPK: FCNCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Citizens BancShares's (FCNCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Citizens BancShares.

Q

What is the target price for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Citizens BancShares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB)?

A

The stock price for First Citizens BancShares (OTCPK: FCNCB) is $718 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:09:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is First Citizens BancShares (OTCPK:FCNCB) reporting earnings?

A

First Citizens BancShares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Citizens BancShares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB) operate in?

A

First Citizens BancShares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.