Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 3.25
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FCCC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FCCC (FCIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FCCC (OTCQB: FCIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FCCC's (FCIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FCCC.

Q

What is the target price for FCCC (FCIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FCCC

Q

Current Stock Price for FCCC (FCIC)?

A

The stock price for FCCC (OTCQB: FCIC) is $2.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:49:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FCCC (FCIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 7, 2009 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2009.

Q

When is FCCC (OTCQB:FCIC) reporting earnings?

A

FCCC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FCCC (FCIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FCCC.

Q

What sector and industry does FCCC (FCIC) operate in?

A

FCCC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.