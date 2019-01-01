QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Favo Capital Inc is a direct funding company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. The company is also engaged in the real estate holdings division.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Favo Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Favo Capital (FAVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Favo Capital (OTCPK: FAVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Favo Capital's (FAVO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Favo Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Favo Capital (FAVO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Favo Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Favo Capital (FAVO)?

A

The stock price for Favo Capital (OTCPK: FAVO) is $0.5567 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:43:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Favo Capital (FAVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Favo Capital.

Q

When is Favo Capital (OTCPK:FAVO) reporting earnings?

A

Favo Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Favo Capital (FAVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Favo Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Favo Capital (FAVO) operate in?

A

Favo Capital is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.