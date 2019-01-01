QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
EXLA Resources Inc formerly Helmer Directional Drilling Corp is an exploration stage corporation engaged in the search of mineral deposits or reserves which are not in either the development or production stage.

Analyst Ratings

EXLA Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EXLA Resources (EXLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EXLA Resources (OTCPK: EXLA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EXLA Resources's (EXLA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EXLA Resources.

Q

What is the target price for EXLA Resources (EXLA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EXLA Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for EXLA Resources (EXLA)?

A

The stock price for EXLA Resources (OTCPK: EXLA) is $0.0115 last updated Today at 8:55:40 PM.

Q

Does EXLA Resources (EXLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EXLA Resources.

Q

When is EXLA Resources (OTCPK:EXLA) reporting earnings?

A

EXLA Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EXLA Resources (EXLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EXLA Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does EXLA Resources (EXLA) operate in?

A

EXLA Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.