Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/17.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
124.8M
Outstanding
Azarga Metals Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. Its project consists of Unkur copper-silver project.

Azarga Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azarga Metals (EUUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azarga Metals (OTCPK: EUUNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Azarga Metals's (EUUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Azarga Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Azarga Metals (EUUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Azarga Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Azarga Metals (EUUNF)?

A

The stock price for Azarga Metals (OTCPK: EUUNF) is $0.032 last updated Today at 6:52:16 PM.

Q

Does Azarga Metals (EUUNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azarga Metals.

Q

When is Azarga Metals (OTCPK:EUUNF) reporting earnings?

A

Azarga Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Azarga Metals (EUUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azarga Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Azarga Metals (EUUNF) operate in?

A

Azarga Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.