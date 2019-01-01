QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/12.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
38.28
EPS
0
Shares
51.1M
Outstanding
Eastfield Resources Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. The company has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are optioned to third parties.

Eastfield Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastfield Resources (ETFLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastfield Resources (OTCPK: ETFLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eastfield Resources's (ETFLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eastfield Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Eastfield Resources (ETFLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastfield Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastfield Resources (ETFLF)?

A

The stock price for Eastfield Resources (OTCPK: ETFLF) is $0.0534 last updated Today at 2:30:09 PM.

Q

Does Eastfield Resources (ETFLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastfield Resources.

Q

When is Eastfield Resources (OTCPK:ETFLF) reporting earnings?

A

Eastfield Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eastfield Resources (ETFLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastfield Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastfield Resources (ETFLF) operate in?

A

Eastfield Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.