QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Eco-Tek Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eco-Tek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eco-Tek (ETEK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco-Tek (OTCPK: ETEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eco-Tek's (ETEK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco-Tek.

Q

What is the target price for Eco-Tek (ETEK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco-Tek

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco-Tek (ETEK)?

A

The stock price for Eco-Tek (OTCPK: ETEK) is $0.0027 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Eco-Tek (ETEK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco-Tek.

Q

When is Eco-Tek (OTCPK:ETEK) reporting earnings?

A

Eco-Tek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco-Tek (ETEK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco-Tek.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco-Tek (ETEK) operate in?

A

Eco-Tek is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.