|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eco-Tek (OTCPK: ETEK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eco-Tek.
There is no analysis for Eco-Tek
The stock price for Eco-Tek (OTCPK: ETEK) is $0.0027 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eco-Tek.
Eco-Tek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eco-Tek.
Eco-Tek is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.