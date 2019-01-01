QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
EnSync Inc develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions serving the commercial and industrial C&I building, utility, and off-grid markets. It develops and commercializes product and service solutions for the distributed energy generation market, including energy management systems, energy storage systems, applications, and the Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company's products include Matrix energy management system and advanced energy storage products.

EnSync Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EnSync (ESNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EnSync (OTCEM: ESNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EnSync's (ESNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EnSync.

Q

What is the target price for EnSync (ESNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for EnSync (OTCEM: ESNC) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on March 28, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting ESNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1499900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EnSync (ESNC)?

A

The stock price for EnSync (OTCEM: ESNC) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:57:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EnSync (ESNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EnSync.

Q

When is EnSync (OTCEM:ESNC) reporting earnings?

A

EnSync does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EnSync (ESNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EnSync.

Q

What sector and industry does EnSync (ESNC) operate in?

A

EnSync is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.