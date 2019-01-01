QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
ITT Educational Services Inc is a United States based proprietary provider of postsecondary degree programs in the United States based on revenue and student enrollment. The company provides technology-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs through its accredited postsecondary institutions, ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, to help students develop skills and knowledge that can be used to pursue career opportunities in a variety of fields.

ITT Educational Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ITT Educational Services (ESINQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITT Educational Services (OTCEM: ESINQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ITT Educational Services's (ESINQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITT Educational Services.

Q

What is the target price for ITT Educational Services (ESINQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ITT Educational Services

Q

Current Stock Price for ITT Educational Services (ESINQ)?

A

The stock price for ITT Educational Services (OTCEM: ESINQ) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:53:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITT Educational Services (ESINQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ITT Educational Services.

Q

When is ITT Educational Services (OTCEM:ESINQ) reporting earnings?

A

ITT Educational Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITT Educational Services (ESINQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITT Educational Services.

Q

What sector and industry does ITT Educational Services (ESINQ) operate in?

A

ITT Educational Services is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.