Europris ASA is a Norwegian discount store company. The company has a singular business segment operating as a discount store chain that sells private-label and branded merchandise. Europris ASA sells a variety of items in 12 product categories including home and kitchen, groceries, house and garden, clothes and shoes, candy and chocolate, personal care, electronics, laundry, pet, and hobby and office products. Additionally, it sells travel, leisure, and sports-related goods. The firm owns a portion of Runsvengruppen AB, which owns Swedish discount store chain ÖoB. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Norway.