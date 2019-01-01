QQQ
Range
125 - 125
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.5 - 130
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
125
P/E
-
Shares
28.6M
Outstanding
Eramet SA is a French mining and metallurgical company focused on the extraction, production, and sale of alloying metals, principally Manganese and Nickel. The company is also engaged in the production and transformation of alloys. Manganese constitutes nearly half of Eramet's revenue, followed by steel alloys and nickel. While the sales made locally and across the rest of Europe comprise the largest share of Eramet's revenue, the company also generates a significant portion of revenue from Asia and North America.

Eramet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eramet (ERMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eramet (OTCPK: ERMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eramet's (ERMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eramet.

Q

What is the target price for Eramet (ERMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eramet

Q

Current Stock Price for Eramet (ERMAF)?

A

The stock price for Eramet (OTCPK: ERMAF) is $125 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does Eramet (ERMAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eramet.

Q

When is Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Eramet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eramet (ERMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eramet.

Q

What sector and industry does Eramet (ERMAF) operate in?

A

Eramet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.