Energy Revenue America
(OTCPK:ERAO)
0.005
00
At close: Jun 7
15 minutes delayed

Energy Revenue America (OTC:ERAO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Energy Revenue America

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Energy Revenue America Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Energy Revenue America (ERAO)?
A

The latest price target for Energy Revenue America (OTCPK: ERAO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on October 6, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting ERAO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1199900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Energy Revenue America (ERAO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Energy Revenue America (OTCPK: ERAO) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Energy Revenue America upgraded their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Energy Revenue America (ERAO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energy Revenue America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energy Revenue America was filed on October 6, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2015.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Energy Revenue America (ERAO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energy Revenue America (ERAO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $57.00 to $60.00. The current price Energy Revenue America (ERAO) is trading at is $0.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

