Energy Revenue America (OTC:ERAO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Energy Revenue America
The latest price target for Energy Revenue America (OTCPK: ERAO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on October 6, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting ERAO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1199900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Energy Revenue America (OTCPK: ERAO) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Energy Revenue America upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Energy Revenue America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Energy Revenue America was filed on October 6, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Energy Revenue America (ERAO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $57.00 to $60.00. The current price Energy Revenue America (ERAO) is trading at is $0.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
