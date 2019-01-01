Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) was reported by Aegis Capital on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.20 expecting ENVB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.87% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Enveric Biosciences downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enveric Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enveric Biosciences was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $7.00 to $0.20. The current price Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) is trading at is $0.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
