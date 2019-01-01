QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Thermic Sciences International Corp is engaged in Thermic Paints that provide infrared heating coatings for surface heating elements on low voltage.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Thermic Sciences Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Thermic Sciences Intl (ENDO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thermic Sciences Intl (OTCPK: ENDO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thermic Sciences Intl's (ENDO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thermic Sciences Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Thermic Sciences Intl (ENDO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thermic Sciences Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Thermic Sciences Intl (ENDO)?

A

The stock price for Thermic Sciences Intl (OTCPK: ENDO) is $0.01043 last updated Today at 6:52:15 PM.

Q

Does Thermic Sciences Intl (ENDO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thermic Sciences Intl.

Q

When is Thermic Sciences Intl (OTCPK:ENDO) reporting earnings?

A

Thermic Sciences Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thermic Sciences Intl (ENDO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thermic Sciences Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Thermic Sciences Intl (ENDO) operate in?

A

Thermic Sciences Intl is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.