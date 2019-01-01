QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.55/4.13%
52 Wk
10.15 - 14.16
Mkt Cap
34.8B
Payout Ratio
31.13
Open
-
P/E
7.81
EPS
0.47
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Since completing the transformative deal with RWE in 2019, E.On has two core businesses: energy networks and retail supply. Its pro forma retail supply serves around 50 million customers primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden. Its pro forma networks business operates in Germany, Sweden, Eastern Europe, and Turkey.

E.ON Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E.ON (ENAKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E.ON (OTCPK: ENAKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are E.ON's (ENAKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E.ON.

Q

What is the target price for E.ON (ENAKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E.ON

Q

Current Stock Price for E.ON (ENAKF)?

A

The stock price for E.ON (OTCPK: ENAKF) is $13.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does E.ON (ENAKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E.ON.

Q

When is E.ON (OTCPK:ENAKF) reporting earnings?

A

E.ON does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E.ON (ENAKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E.ON.

Q

What sector and industry does E.ON (ENAKF) operate in?

A

E.ON is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.