Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

|Open7.490
|Close7.500
|Vol / Avg.11.078K / 17.921K
|Mkt Cap69.289M
|Day Range7.005 - 7.800
|52 Wk Range6.910 - 24.390
Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
