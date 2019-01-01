Elicio Therapeutics Inc
(NASDAQ:ELTX)
$8.26
0.77[10.28%]
Last update: 5:30PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Get Real Time Here
$8.26
0[0.00%]
Open7.490Close7.500
Vol / Avg.11.078K / 17.921KMkt Cap69.289M
Day Range7.005 - 7.80052 Wk Range6.910 - 24.390

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Elicio Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELTX), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Elicio Therapeutics gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Elicio Therapeutics's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

55.5K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

2.37
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved