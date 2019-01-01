QQQ
Elementos Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of tin mining projects in Australia. The projects of the company include the Cleveland project in Tasmania, and the Oropesa tin project in Andalucia, Spain. Geographically, it operates within two segments which are Australia and Spain.

Elementos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elementos (ELTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elementos (OTCPK: ELTLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elementos's (ELTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elementos.

Q

What is the target price for Elementos (ELTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elementos

Q

Current Stock Price for Elementos (ELTLF)?

A

The stock price for Elementos (OTCPK: ELTLF) is $0.39 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 19:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elementos (ELTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elementos.

Q

When is Elementos (OTCPK:ELTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Elementos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elementos (ELTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elementos.

Q

What sector and industry does Elementos (ELTLF) operate in?

A

Elementos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.