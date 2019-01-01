QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Elmer Bancorp Inc provides the financial services. It offers a range of deposit and loan products, including the convenience of online banking services to its customers. It provides Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Loans. It operates in the Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland County area of Southern New Jersey.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Elmer Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elmer Bancorp (ELMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elmer Bancorp (OTCPK: ELMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elmer Bancorp's (ELMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elmer Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Elmer Bancorp (ELMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elmer Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Elmer Bancorp (ELMA)?

A

The stock price for Elmer Bancorp (OTCPK: ELMA) is $19.35 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elmer Bancorp (ELMA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 14, 2021.

Q

When is Elmer Bancorp (OTCPK:ELMA) reporting earnings?

A

Elmer Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elmer Bancorp (ELMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elmer Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Elmer Bancorp (ELMA) operate in?

A

Elmer Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.