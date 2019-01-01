QQQ
Range
1.05 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/2.8K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.76%
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
926.5M
Payout Ratio
17.36
Open
1.05
P/E
15.95
Shares
882.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 1:36PM
Gold Road Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company operates in three reportable segments that are Development and Production, Exploration and Unallocated, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the Development and Production segment.

Analyst Ratings

Gold Road Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Road Res (ELKMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Road Res (OTCPK: ELKMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gold Road Res's (ELKMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Road Res.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Road Res (ELKMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Road Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Road Res (ELKMF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Road Res (OTCPK: ELKMF) is $1.05 last updated Today at 2:34:25 PM.

Q

Does Gold Road Res (ELKMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Road Res.

Q

When is Gold Road Res (OTCPK:ELKMF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Road Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Road Res (ELKMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Road Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Road Res (ELKMF) operate in?

A

Gold Road Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.