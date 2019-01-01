QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enable Ipc Corp. is engaged in the development of new power technologies that combine thin films and nanotechnology. The company's products include potentiostat, galvanostat and impedance anaylzer systems.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enable Ipc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enable Ipc (EIPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enable Ipc (OTCEM: EIPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enable Ipc's (EIPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enable Ipc.

Q

What is the target price for Enable Ipc (EIPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enable Ipc

Q

Current Stock Price for Enable Ipc (EIPC)?

A

The stock price for Enable Ipc (OTCEM: EIPC) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 13:34:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enable Ipc (EIPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enable Ipc.

Q

When is Enable Ipc (OTCEM:EIPC) reporting earnings?

A

Enable Ipc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enable Ipc (EIPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enable Ipc.

Q

What sector and industry does Enable Ipc (EIPC) operate in?

A

Enable Ipc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.