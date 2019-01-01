QQQ
Pasofino Gold Ltd is a Canada-based gold exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Quebec, Canada. The company's projects consist of Roger Gold-Copper Project, located in the Chibougamau Mining District, and Dugbe Gold Project.

Pasofino Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Pasofino Gold (EFRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pasofino Gold (OTCQB: EFRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pasofino Gold's (EFRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pasofino Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Pasofino Gold (EFRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pasofino Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Pasofino Gold (EFRGF)?

A

The stock price for Pasofino Gold (OTCQB: EFRGF) is $0.58308 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:53:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pasofino Gold (EFRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pasofino Gold.

Q

When is Pasofino Gold (OTCQB:EFRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Pasofino Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pasofino Gold (EFRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pasofino Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Pasofino Gold (EFRGF) operate in?

A

Pasofino Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.