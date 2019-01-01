QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Egpi Firecreek Inc is an oil and gas production company that recovers and develops oil and natural gas. It develops interests held that were acquired in Texas and Wyoming for the production of oil and natural gas. Any oil undertaking with the State of Texas requires obtaining necessary permits and approvals from the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Egpi Firecreek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Egpi Firecreek (EFIR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Egpi Firecreek (OTCEM: EFIR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Egpi Firecreek's (EFIR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Egpi Firecreek.

Q

What is the target price for Egpi Firecreek (EFIR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Egpi Firecreek

Q

Current Stock Price for Egpi Firecreek (EFIR)?

A

The stock price for Egpi Firecreek (OTCEM: EFIR) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:54:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Egpi Firecreek (EFIR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Egpi Firecreek.

Q

When is Egpi Firecreek (OTCEM:EFIR) reporting earnings?

A

Egpi Firecreek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Egpi Firecreek (EFIR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Egpi Firecreek.

Q

What sector and industry does Egpi Firecreek (EFIR) operate in?

A

Egpi Firecreek is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.