EFG International
(OTCPK:EFGIF)
7.945
00
At close: Mar 14
7.5764
-0.3686[-4.64%]
After Hours: 7:35AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.05 - 8.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 304.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E12.95
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.69/8.73%
Payout Ratio50.85
EPS-
Total Float-

EFG International (OTC:EFGIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EFG International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of EFG International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

EFG International Questions & Answers

Q
When is EFG International (OTCPK:EFGIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for EFG International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EFG International (OTCPK:EFGIF)?
A

There are no earnings for EFG International

Q
What were EFG International’s (OTCPK:EFGIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for EFG International

