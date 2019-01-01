QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Eline Entertainment Group Inc is a company specializing in sports and entertainment production and distribution. The company covers media outlets ranging from live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content, as well as several other areas.

Eline Entertainment Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eline Entertainment Group (OTCPK: EEGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eline Entertainment Group's (EEGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eline Entertainment Group.

Q

What is the target price for Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eline Entertainment Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI)?

A

The stock price for Eline Entertainment Group (OTCPK: EEGI) is $0.0008 last updated Today at 8:17:12 PM.

Q

Does Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eline Entertainment Group.

Q

When is Eline Entertainment Group (OTCPK:EEGI) reporting earnings?

A

Eline Entertainment Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eline Entertainment Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) operate in?

A

Eline Entertainment Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.