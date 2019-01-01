QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
38.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Edgewater Exploration Ltd is a mineral property exploration and development company. The business activity of the group includes the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds an interest in Corcoesto Gold Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edgewater Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edgewater Exploration (EDWZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edgewater Exploration (OTCEM: EDWZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edgewater Exploration's (EDWZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edgewater Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Edgewater Exploration (EDWZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edgewater Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Edgewater Exploration (EDWZF)?

A

The stock price for Edgewater Exploration (OTCEM: EDWZF) is $0.1336 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:21:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Edgewater Exploration (EDWZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgewater Exploration.

Q

When is Edgewater Exploration (OTCEM:EDWZF) reporting earnings?

A

Edgewater Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edgewater Exploration (EDWZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edgewater Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Edgewater Exploration (EDWZF) operate in?

A

Edgewater Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.