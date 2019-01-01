QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 9:25AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
ECGI Holdings Inc is developing a cardiac monitoring device based on a wireless and leadless advance cardiac monitor. The company is committed towards providing life-enhancing, medical products to the public through partnerships with non-profit organizations, corporations, academia, the government, and individuals.

ECGI Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ECGI Holdings (ECGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ECGI Holdings (OTCPK: ECGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ECGI Holdings's (ECGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ECGI Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ECGI Holdings (ECGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ECGI Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ECGI Holdings (ECGI)?

A

The stock price for ECGI Holdings (OTCPK: ECGI) is $0.3391 last updated Today at 3:31:46 PM.

Q

Does ECGI Holdings (ECGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECGI Holdings.

Q

When is ECGI Holdings (OTCPK:ECGI) reporting earnings?

A

ECGI Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ECGI Holdings (ECGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ECGI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ECGI Holdings (ECGI) operate in?

A

ECGI Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.