EBOS is the largest pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor across Australia and New Zealand. It services community pharmacies and hospitals, which contribute around 60% and 30% of revenue respectively. Drug pricing and wholesale margins for PBS medicine are governed by the Australian government's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, or PBS. Wholesale gross margins are capped at 7% for community pharmacy and 10% for hospitals, and ongoing price reform typically results in low single digit revenue growth. Aside from pharma distribution, EBOS operates an animal health product wholesale, manufacturing and retail business, as well as undertaking third party logistics services. These segments run at 5% and 8% of revenue respectively but due to the unregulated nature are higher-margin operations.