Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company. It owns and develops proprietary transdermal delivery technology and therapeutic over the counter products and drugs to treat cancer and other diseases. The company also owns exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products. It is focused on the development of product Viorra. The firm's products include Nauseasol, Skin Renou HA, Kenestrin gel, and XILIVE, among others.