Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/538.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
269K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company. It owns and develops proprietary transdermal delivery technology and therapeutic over the counter products and drugs to treat cancer and other diseases. The company also owns exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products. It is focused on the development of product Viorra. The firm's products include Nauseasol, Skin Renou HA, Kenestrin gel, and XILIVE, among others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Easton Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Easton Pharmaceuticals (EAPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: EAPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Easton Pharmaceuticals's (EAPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Easton Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Easton Pharmaceuticals (EAPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Easton Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Easton Pharmaceuticals (EAPH)?

A

The stock price for Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: EAPH) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Easton Pharmaceuticals (EAPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Easton Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Easton Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:EAPH) reporting earnings?

A

Easton Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Easton Pharmaceuticals (EAPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Easton Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Easton Pharmaceuticals (EAPH) operate in?

A

Easton Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.