Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
13.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
96.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Peruvian Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Geographically, it has two segments namely Peru and Canada. Its projects include Panteria, Mansa Musa, and Huachocolpa.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peruvian Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peruvian Metals (OTCPK: DUVNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Peruvian Metals's (DUVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peruvian Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peruvian Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Peruvian Metals (DUVNF)?

A

The stock price for Peruvian Metals (OTCPK: DUVNF) is $0.1405 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peruvian Metals.

Q

When is Peruvian Metals (OTCPK:DUVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Peruvian Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peruvian Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Peruvian Metals (DUVNF) operate in?

A

Peruvian Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.