Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/97.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.78 - 10.02
Mkt Cap
286.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.93
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 9:32AM
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Direct Selling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Direct Selling (DSAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direct Selling (NYSE: DSAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direct Selling's (DSAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direct Selling.

Q

What is the target price for Direct Selling (DSAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direct Selling

Q

Current Stock Price for Direct Selling (DSAQ)?

A

The stock price for Direct Selling (NYSE: DSAQ) is $9.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:50:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Direct Selling (DSAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Direct Selling.

Q

When is Direct Selling (NYSE:DSAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Direct Selling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direct Selling (DSAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direct Selling.

Q

What sector and industry does Direct Selling (DSAQ) operate in?

A

Direct Selling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.