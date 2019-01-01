Dream Residential Stock (OTC:DRREF), Quotes and News Summary

Dream Residential Stock (OTC: DRREF)
|Day High/Low8.63 - 8.63
|52 Week High/Low8.63 - 8.63
|Open / Close8.63 / 8.63
|Float / Outstanding- / 9.8M
|Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.1K
|Mkt Cap84.8M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price8.63
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|EPS-
|Total Float-
You can purchase shares of Dream Residential (OTC: DRREF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Dream Residential.
There is no analysis for Dream Residential
The stock price for Dream Residential (OTC: DRREF) is $8.63 last updated August 31, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Residential.
Dream Residential does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Dream Residential.
Dream Residential is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Residential industry. They are listed on the OTC.