Dream Residential
(OTC:DRREF)
$8.63
At close: Aug 31
Day High/Low8.63 - 8.6352 Week High/Low8.63 - 8.63Open / Close8.63 / 8.63Float / Outstanding- / 9.8M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 0.1KMkt Cap84.8MP/E-50d Avg. Price8.63
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-Total Float-

Dream Residential Stock (OTC:DRREF), Quotes and News Summary

Dream Residential Stock (OTC: DRREF)

Dream Residential REIT is a Canada-based open-ended, real estate investment trust. It plans to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in special purpose entities, which collectively own more than 15 multi-residential rental properties. All of its properties are located in the United States.
Dream Residential Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Dream Residential (DRREF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Dream Residential (OTC: DRREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Dream Residential's (DRREF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Dream Residential.

Q
What is the target price for Dream Residential (DRREF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Dream Residential

Q
Current Stock Price for Dream Residential (DRREF)?
A

The stock price for Dream Residential (OTC: DRREF) is $8.63 last updated August 31, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Dream Residential (DRREF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Residential.

Q
When is Dream Residential (OTC:DRREF) reporting earnings?
A

Dream Residential does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Dream Residential (DRREF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Dream Residential.

Q
What sector and industry does Dream Residential (DRREF) operate in?
A

Dream Residential is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Residential industry. They are listed on the OTC.