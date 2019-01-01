QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.07/0.63%
52 Wk
10.49 - 10.49
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
70.41
Shares
500.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Dr. Martens PLC is engaged in the business of footwear. Its product segments include Originals, Fusion, Kids and Casual, and a complementary range of Accessories. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from EMEA and also has a presence in the Americas and APAC.

Analyst Ratings

Dr. Martens Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dr. Martens (DRMTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dr. Martens (OTCPK: DRMTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dr. Martens's (DRMTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dr. Martens.

Q

What is the target price for Dr. Martens (DRMTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dr. Martens

Q

Current Stock Price for Dr. Martens (DRMTY)?

A

The stock price for Dr. Martens (OTCPK: DRMTY) is $10.49 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:33:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dr. Martens (DRMTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dr. Martens.

Q

When is Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DRMTY) reporting earnings?

A

Dr. Martens does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dr. Martens (DRMTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dr. Martens.

Q

What sector and industry does Dr. Martens (DRMTY) operate in?

A

Dr. Martens is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.