Dream Industrial REIT
(OTC:DREUF)
11.14
0.39[3.63%]
At close: May 27
10.8128
-0.3272[-2.94%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low11.14 - 11.17
52 Week High/Low10.37 - 14.58
Open / Close11.14 / 11.14
Float / Outstanding- / 254.2M
Vol / Avg.14.8K / 3.9K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E3.57
50d Avg. Price11.88
Div / Yield0.55/4.90%
Payout Ratio17.5
EPS1.71
Total Float-

Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF), Dividends

Dream Industrial REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dream Industrial REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.32%

Annual Dividend

$0.5341

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dream Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q

Q
When is the next Dream Industrial REIT (DREUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Industrial REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on November 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Dream Industrial REIT (DREUF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Industrial REIT (DREUF). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2018 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Dream Industrial REIT (DREUF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Industrial REIT (DREUF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on November 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dream Industrial REIT (OTC:DREUF)?
A

Dream Industrial REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dream Industrial REIT (DREUF) was $0.04 and was paid out next on November 15, 2018.

