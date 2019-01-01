Danish company Orsted was named Dong Energy until the sale of all its oil and gas fields to Ineos in 2017, soon after the May 2016 initial public offering. Orsted is now focused on renewable assets, especially offshore wind farms. It operated 7.6 GW of offshore wind farms at the end of 2020. The U.K. is the biggest country of operation, ahead of Germany and Denmark. The group intends to develop its footprint outside Europe with projects in Taiwan and in the U.S. Orsted is also involved in more traditional utilities business like conventional power plants and gas supply, but these activities are noncore. Orsted intends to phase out coal by 2023.