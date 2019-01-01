ñol

Dai Nippon Printing
(OTCPK:DNPCF)
23.21
0.2045[0.89%]
At close: May 27
24.7751
1.5651[6.74%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low23.21 - 23.21
52 Week High/Low20.48 - 26.12
Open / Close23.21 / 23.21
Float / Outstanding- / 269.1M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.9K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E11.49
50d Avg. Price22.69
Div / Yield0.49/2.12%
Payout Ratio24.91
EPS131.29
Total Float-

Dai Nippon Printing (OTC:DNPCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dai Nippon Printing reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$344.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dai Nippon Printing using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Dai Nippon Printing Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Dai Nippon Printing

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Dai Nippon Printing

Q
What were Dai Nippon Printing’s (OTCPK:DNPCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Dai Nippon Printing

