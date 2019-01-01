QQQ
Range
0.24 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
5.1K/76.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
21.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
90.4M
Outstanding
Diamcor Mining Inc is a mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, and advancement of diamond-based resource properties with a specific focus on the mining segment of the diamond industry through its subsidiaries. Some of its projects include Kimberlite, Alluvial / Eluvial, and Tailings processing projects. Geographically, the company operates in Canada and South Africa.

Analyst Ratings

Diamcor Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamcor Mining (OTCQB: DMIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diamcor Mining's (DMIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diamcor Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diamcor Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamcor Mining (DMIFF)?

A

The stock price for Diamcor Mining (OTCQB: DMIFF) is $0.24 last updated Today at 6:23:09 PM.

Q

Does Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamcor Mining.

Q

When is Diamcor Mining (OTCQB:DMIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Diamcor Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamcor Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) operate in?

A

Diamcor Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.