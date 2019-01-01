QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.1/6.56%
52 Wk
0.8 - 1.76
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
41.28
Open
-
P/E
6.72
EPS
3
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
DMCI Holdings is an engineering conglomerate in the Philippines, primarily operating in construction, real estate development, power generation, mining, water distribution, and manufacturing. The activities of the company include construction-related businesses such as production and trading of concrete products, exploration, mining, and development of coal resources, mining and selling nickel ore, residential development, power generation through coal-fired power plants and satellite power plants, and water services. It organizes its business into seven operating segments: constructions and others; coal mining; nickel mining; real estate; on-grid power; off-grid power; and water.

DMCI Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DMCI Holdings (DMCHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DMCI Holdings (OTCPK: DMCHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DMCI Holdings's (DMCHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DMCI Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for DMCI Holdings (DMCHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DMCI Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for DMCI Holdings (DMCHY)?

A

The stock price for DMCI Holdings (OTCPK: DMCHY) is $1.51 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 18:45:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DMCI Holdings (DMCHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DMCI Holdings.

Q

When is DMCI Holdings (OTCPK:DMCHY) reporting earnings?

A

DMCI Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DMCI Holdings (DMCHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DMCI Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does DMCI Holdings (DMCHY) operate in?

A

DMCI Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.