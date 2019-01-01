QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dais Corp is a US-based nano-structured polymer technology materials company. Business activity of the firm includes development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating, cooling, water treatment, and energy storage. It offers ConsERV product, which is a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator. In addition, it is developing other nano-structured polymer technology applications, including NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater, sea, brackish or wastewater, and NanoAir, a water-based, no fluorocarbon-based, refrigerant dehumidification, humidification, heating and cooling system.


Dais Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dais (DLYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dais (OTCPK: DLYT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dais's (DLYT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dais.

Q

What is the target price for Dais (DLYT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dais

Q

Current Stock Price for Dais (DLYT)?

A

The stock price for Dais (OTCPK: DLYT) is $1 last updated Today at 6:59:33 PM.

Q

Does Dais (DLYT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dais.

Q

When is Dais (OTCPK:DLYT) reporting earnings?

A

Dais does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dais (DLYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dais.

Q

What sector and industry does Dais (DLYT) operate in?

A

Dais is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.