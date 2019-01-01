Dais Corp is a US-based nano-structured polymer technology materials company. Business activity of the firm includes development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating, cooling, water treatment, and energy storage. It offers ConsERV product, which is a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator. In addition, it is developing other nano-structured polymer technology applications, including NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater, sea, brackish or wastewater, and NanoAir, a water-based, no fluorocarbon-based, refrigerant dehumidification, humidification, heating and cooling system.