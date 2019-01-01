QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
12.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
76.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DLP Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. Its mineral portfolio consists of Aldridge 1, Aldridge 2, Redburn, Hungry Creek, DD, Moby Dick and NZOU.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DLP Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DLP Resources (DLPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DLP Resources (OTCQB: DLPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DLP Resources's (DLPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DLP Resources.

Q

What is the target price for DLP Resources (DLPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DLP Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for DLP Resources (DLPRF)?

A

The stock price for DLP Resources (OTCQB: DLPRF) is $0.16 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 19:34:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DLP Resources (DLPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DLP Resources.

Q

When is DLP Resources (OTCQB:DLPRF) reporting earnings?

A

DLP Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DLP Resources (DLPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DLP Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does DLP Resources (DLPRF) operate in?

A

DLP Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.