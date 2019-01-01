QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Dixie Lee International Industries Inc is a franchisor of fast food chicken restaurant franchise locations in Canada.

Dixie Lee International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dixie Lee International (DLII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dixie Lee International (OTCEM: DLII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dixie Lee International's (DLII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dixie Lee International.

Q

What is the target price for Dixie Lee International (DLII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dixie Lee International

Q

Current Stock Price for Dixie Lee International (DLII)?

A

The stock price for Dixie Lee International (OTCEM: DLII) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:31:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dixie Lee International (DLII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dixie Lee International.

Q

When is Dixie Lee International (OTCEM:DLII) reporting earnings?

A

Dixie Lee International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dixie Lee International (DLII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dixie Lee International.

Q

What sector and industry does Dixie Lee International (DLII) operate in?

A

Dixie Lee International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.