QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Top Shelf Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in the business of developing, importing, marketing and supplying branded alcoholic beverage brands and boutique wines. It specializes in the brand creation and strategic identity marketing for its products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Top Shelf Brands Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTCEM: DKTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Top Shelf Brands Holdings's (DKTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Top Shelf Brands Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS)?

A

The stock price for Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTCEM: DKTS) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 6:22:15 PM.

Q

Does Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

Q

When is Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTCEM:DKTS) reporting earnings?

A

Top Shelf Brands Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Top Shelf Brands Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Top Shelf Brands Holdings (DKTS) operate in?

A

Top Shelf Brands Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.