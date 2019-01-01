QQQ
Range
2.81 - 2.81
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.27/10.53%
52 Wk
1.35 - 2.81
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
43.3
Open
2.81
P/E
8.47
EPS
-0.04
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Delek Drilling LP is an Israel-based holding and management company. The company along with its subsidiaries engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, condensate, and natural gas. It mainly markets fuel products across Israel and also holds interests in a number of significant gas findings in the Mediterranean Sea region, which include, the Tamar finding, Leviathan finding, and Aphrodite finding in Cyprus.


Delek Drilling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delek Drilling (DKDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delek Drilling (OTCPK: DKDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Delek Drilling's (DKDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delek Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Delek Drilling (DKDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delek Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Delek Drilling (DKDRF)?

A

The stock price for Delek Drilling (OTCPK: DKDRF) is $2.81 last updated Today at 4:37:14 PM.

Q

Does Delek Drilling (DKDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delek Drilling.

Q

When is Delek Drilling (OTCPK:DKDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Delek Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delek Drilling (DKDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delek Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Delek Drilling (DKDRF) operate in?

A

Delek Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.